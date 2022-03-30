County denied ARPA requests as too high or noncompliant

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.3 feet Friday morning. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&