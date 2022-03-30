County denied ARPA requests as too high or noncompliant

Cherokee County received $9.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and commissioners have already denied several requests because they were too high, or their proposed use didn't comply with established protocols.
Congress allocated $350 billion in COVID-19 relief funds for local, state, tribal governments to assist small businesses, nonprofits and households. The money can be used to replace lost public sector revenue, give premium pay for workers, and invest in water, sewer and infrastructure.
According to the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Federal Awards Guidelines for Counties for Fiscal Recovery Funds, counties must identify a need or negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and explain how the program or service addresses the need or impact.
“The county should first consider whether an economic harm exists and whether this harm was caused or made worse by the [pandemic],” the guidelines state.
The county considers grants to Cherokee County nonprofit organizations with requests that meet the ARPA requirements, according to the ARPA Grand Application.
Fifty percent of that total amount awarded to the county was received in August 2021, and the other half will be available this year.
During various Board of Commissioner meetings since January, several expenditure documentations for the funds were denied, while others were granted with amendments.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity sought $2.9 million in funds for affordable housing project, Phases 1 and 2, and $100,000 for nonprofit assistance. Commissioners agreed to fund $5,000 for the housing project and $5,000 for nonprofit aid.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $1 million for 15 new patrol trucks, which were valued at just under $750,000. Sheriff Jason Chennault relinquished $23,000 to the rural fire departments for communication upgrades after they were awarded $500,000 out of the $523,523 they initially requested.
“The commissioners asked us to come up with an estimate of things we needed, and that’s how we came to $1 million. It came close to $850,000 for everything we estimated we needed, so they went ahead and did $1 million,” said Chennault.
Commissioners did give approval for CCSO to use a portion of its ARPA funds for a uniform allowance, a drone and a K-9 deputy.
“We have to make sure with the accountants that what we asked for falls within the criteria of what it can be used for, and then the commissioners approve it,” Chennault said.
The vehicles have been ordered and are slated to be ready by June, and Chennault said they will get the big purchase out of the way before they look into the drone, K-9 deputy and uniform allowance.
Zoë Institute Inc., Helping the Hungry, and Hopeless and Homeless wanted $849,377 to go toward Hands of Grace and the Tahlequah Day Center. The board denied that request and awarded $6,000 in funds to Reaching Our Hulbert Community, or ROHC.
District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins approached by those involved in ROHC, and he said he felt it was good organization to fund.
“It’s not just for the Hulbert community; it’s for the county kids and everyone,” he said.
The Tahlequah Trails Association asked for $562,000 to help complete the remaining eight miles of trails, and the Tahlequah Mission Park Project wanted $240,000 for continued funding of construction. Both requests were denied.
Tahlequah Public Schools asked for $50,000, which would go toward the athletic department, but that request was also turned down. Help In Crisis asked for $50,000 in COVID support, and commissioners agreed to give the nonprofit $10,000.
Jenkins said he and the other commissioners never discuss beforehand whether they would deny or award certain organizations.
“Some of those were an ungodly amount of money, and you wish you could help everyone,” said Jenkins. “Some of the amounts maybe were just way too much.”
First Presbyterian Church asked for $12,000 for stories from the pandemic, an original play contest and production. FPC also wanted funds for a parking lot for Cares Food Pantry, totaling $45,000. The board turned down both requests.
Rev. Tammy Schmidt, with FPC, said she plans to reapply for the ARPA funds.
Commissioners have sat down with Hobbs & Associates to discuss the ARPA funds
Unlike the county, officials with the city of Tahlequah held a public forum wherein residents could discuss how they wanted the $3 million in ARPA funds to be used.
“Council is required to determine how the funds will be spent within an open meeting – or series of meetings – so the public will definitely have an opportunity to continue to monitor discussions and weigh in with their thoughts,” said Mayor Sue Catron.
The money cannot be used to pay off debt or pensions.
A handful of concerned citizens wanted the city funds to be spent on resources for the homeless population.
“The ideas posed at the public forum were mostly broadly presented, meaning the exact details and estimates of the funding need related to each requires additional fleshing out. Determining which combination of projects would best serve the community is not something we want to hurry,” said Catron.
When requested to do so, Glenda Cobb, with the county commissioner's office, declined to provide the Tahlequah Daily Press with any information pertaining to ARPA funds and the criteria was for them. She instead advised TDP to speak with commissioners.
