Dogs competed in several contests, including General Obedience, Most Talented, Most Original Costume, and Clover Bud, which is for participants under 8 years old.
Competitors walked their dogs in a circle to determine which would best take orders. Elizabeth Haggard’s Bingley took first place for the most obedient dog, followed by Andra Garrett’s Bella, and Trey Seratt’s Heidi in third place.
“Bella has been training for a year,” said Andra, a ninth-grader from Keys 4-H. “We saw her jumping up and down and thought it was really weird, but it was cute, so we decided to train her. So, here we are.”
Bella is a blue heeler Australian cattle dog that unquestionably shares a close connection with her owner.
Tanner Kupick’s Porkchop took first prize for the Most Original Costume, followed by Elizabeth Haggard’s Vega. Tanner constructed a homemade "Wizard of Oz" Tin Man costume for his dog while he himself wore patched-up scarecrow pants. Vega, on the other hand, wore a grandmother apron and white, plastic spectacles.
For the most talented competition, Elizabeth’s Bingley took first place, followed by Andra’s Bella, with Trey Seratt again taking third place. Bingley won over the judge by jumping through a hoop.
“I’m happy that we just had a good time,” said Elizabeth.
Ryan Wallace of Woodall won first prize in the Clover Bud competition for his dog Pee-wee, a chihuahua-terrier. Tim Booth, a longtime supporter of the fair, served as a first-time judge for the dog competition.
The cat show was not held this year due to lack of participation.
