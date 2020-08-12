The schedule and atmosphere for the Cherokee County Fair will be different this year, as organizers have adjusted the event due to the current pandemic.
The fair board met Thursday, Aug. 6, to discuss the events, which will be held Sept. 8-14, according to Cherokee County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Educator Heather Winn.
She said the fair board is following safety guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the health and safety of the participants and community.
“The fair will be limited to exhibitors and immediate family members this year due to the pandemic,” said Winn. “Due to social distancing and CDC guidelines, some events have been cancelled. Due to rabbit hemorrhagic disease, there is no rabbit show this year.”
Events still on schedule include: bicycle races, indoor exhibits, cattle grading, and shows for horses, cats, dogs, poultry, swine, sheep, goats, and dairy and beef. All activities will be held at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds and Rodeo Arena, as usual.
Enrollment for 4-H is currently open and can be done at https://4honline.com. The cost is $20 per child. Fair books and entry tags for the indoor exhibits are at the Cherokee County OSU Extension office, 908 S. College Ave.
“If they prefer not to come in, there is a drop box outside,” said Winn. “We want all entries pretagged, and are providing an exhibitor form for them to write down all their entries for an easier check in and out process.”
Those submitting indoor exhibits will have to make an appointment for a specific time between noon and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, or they will be given a number on entry day. On that day, they will have to wait in their vehicles until their number is called. Indoor exhibits will be judged 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept 9.
“All outdoor events have a 30-minute entry time prior to the event and they register the day of the event,” said Winn.
On Sept. 8, participants will enter the horse show at the arena beginning at 5 p.m, and the show will begin at 6.
Bicyclists will enter the races on Sept. 9, 4 p.m., at the table outside Barn 2. The races will begin at 4:30. Cat and dog show participants will enter Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the table between Barns 1 and 2. The show will begin at 6 between the two barns. Poultry entries will be accepted 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 10 on the west side along the fence, with the show in the same spot at 6 p.m. No events will be held Friday, Sept. 11.
Entries into the swine and sheep shows will be taken in the arena 7-8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. Swine will be shown first, beginning at 8, with sheep following. Dairy and beef entries will be accepted 8-10 a.m. Saturday, and the show will begin at 1 p.m. or 30 minutes after the sheep show concludes. Goats can be entered Saturday, 10-11 a.m., and the show will begin 30 minutes after the dairy and beef show ends.
Indoor exhibits will be released at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12. Cattle grading events are set for Monday, Sept.14 in the arena. Preregistration is available on www.judgingcard.com. The cattle grading school will begin at 7 p.m., and the contest at 7:30.
Although the Tulsa State Fair has been canceled, the Tulsa County Public Facilities Authority will still allow the Junior Livestock Show. Details and more information about the events will be announced no later than Monday, Aug. 17 at www.tulsastatefair.com, according to www.tulsastatefair.com.
Learn more
For details on the Cherokee County Fair or 4-H, call the Cherokee County OSU Extension office at 918-456-6163.
