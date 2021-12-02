Seventy-three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, but there have been no new deaths recorded for the fourth week in a row.
Oklahoma has now listed 669,132 total cases. Overall, 1,620 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Dec. 2, there were 8,525 active cases.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 11,949. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 852.
On Dec. 2, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having reported a total of 9,182 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 118 residents have died. Cherokee County is at the "orange," or substantial level, for infections.
The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, was classified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26. A person who returned to California from South Africa tested positive for the new variant on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the Omicron variant may spread easily than other variants, including Delta. Because the variant is brand new, severity of the illness and deaths associated are unclear.
“Breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are expected, but vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death,” the CDC said. “Early evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Omicron variant can spread the virus to others.”
As of Dec. 2, the state reported 4,878,303 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,039,094 series completed.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.