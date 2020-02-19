All registered Republicans in the county are invited to the Cherokee County Republican Party’s County Convention Saturday, Feb. 22. The Precinct Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Great Hall at Go-Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. in Tahlequah.
Some Republican candidates and representatives will be in attendance.
"This is a great way to reach out and engage with other conservative Oklahomans," said Josh Owen, chair of the Cherokee County Republican Party and vice chair of the Cherokee County Young Republicans.
For more information, call Owen at 918-822-3237.
