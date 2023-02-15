Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from February fell close to $6,800 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures dropped as well.
February distribution represents November business, with monies accounting for sales from Dec. 16 and estimated from Jan. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $758,505.61, compared to $765,248.22 last year.
In February, Tahlequah collected $1,139,276, up $20,454.57 from February 2022's figure of $1,118,821.43. Hulbert's February '23 collections fell $2,512.88 from $19,932.54 in February 2022.
Data indicate that $203,126,030 to cities reflected an increase from the $196,775,118 in January last year.
The use tax was $42,156,270. Counties shared a $35,026,883 disbursement, and $7,214,750 in use tax.
