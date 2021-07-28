Lawmakers and health officials are clashing over vaccinations and whether Oklahomans should be forced to get them, amid the sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, has asked Gov. Kevin Stitt to call a special session so lawmakers can prevent private business owners from requiring employees to get vaccinated. Warren said he questions the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and believes the government has no authority to make anyone get one. He's asking the Legislature to ensure private businesses have no such authority as well.
“Oklahomans have made their voices heard; they do not want to be forced by the government or any business to take any type of vaccine,” Warren said. “Why do we have to use such force to get so many people to do something that’s allegedly good for them.”
As of July 28, the state reported 3,422,699 total doses of vaccine had been administered, with 1,582,479 series completions.
Warren said nearly 1,100 individuals voiced their support for his letter, including 167 self-identified health care workers. The letter was endorsed by Liza Greve with Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights; Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association; Paul Blair, Fairview Baptist Church, Edmond; Dan Fisher, of that same church; and 14 Oklahoma sheriffs.
According to the Wednesday, July 28, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 477,052 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma. Overall, 1,474 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported July 28 there were 9,762 active cases, and 457,474 people had recovered.
On July 28, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 5,950 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,730 have recovered. At least two local residents who say they've been vaccinated confirmed this week that they have the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
Health officials are urging the governor to issue an emergency declaration to allow expanded care for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Jennifer Rudd, certified microbiologist at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, said the delta variant emerged from India in 2020 and spread "like wildfire.”
“While the exact mechanism is still being studied, this variant tweaked its outer spike protein to better bind to and infect our cells than it ever has before,” said Rudd. “People infected with delta have over 1,000 times more virus in their cells than the original strain, making delta infection spread sooner after exposure than ever before and with much higher amounts of virus, resulting in rapid spread from person-to-person.”
The common symptoms of this variant include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat – just like the common cold or allergies.
“That’s problematic because many people will assume it’s not COVID and continue their lives while shedding large amounts of virus to others. Many will still end up hospitalized since the inflammatory damage from COVID is far more severe than that in allergies or a cold,” said Rudd.
Also signing the letter were: Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard; Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow; Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee; Sen. Jake Merrick, R-Yukon; Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman; Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore; Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle; Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola; Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell; Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane; Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow; Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland; Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy; Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville; Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener; Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole; and Rep. Max Wolfley, R-Oklahoma City.
At press time, Stitt had not yet called the special session, but he has repeatedly said he will not make another disaster declaration, though he has been asked by the state's top health officials to do so, especially with the resumption of school classes looming.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
