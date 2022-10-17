The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners issued a 14-day burn ban on the county during an Oct. 17 meeting.
Commissioners said they have been getting calls about six times a week from area residents who are asking whether the county is under a burn ban. Several counties have put the kibosh on burning amid the dry spell of weather the state has experienced over the past few months.
“I think every other county around us has had one for quite awhile, and do we want to go ahead and do it?” District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard asked the board.
The board asked a fire official who was at Monday’s meeting, and he said they have not dealt with many nuisance fires. The man said people seem to be using good judgment when it comes to burning.
Commissioners opted to go ahead and issue the ban, which will go into effect immediately and will expire after 14 days.
In other business, the board gave its nod to expenditure documentation for American Rescue Plan Act funds fir Northeastern State University in the amount of $250,000 for a new optometry building.
NSU President Steve Turner said this project has been discussed since 2016. He gave a little background on the building itself and said they only have about 27,000 square feet of usable space in the existing facility.
“We really have got to replace it. We found out during COVID that there was no space. If you have a caregiver, there was no space for the caregiver to come in,” Turner said.
He told the board they have funds but need more to finish the building, which is slated to be between 80,000 and 100,000 square feet.
“It’s long overdue and we appreciate the county commissioners. We’ve been very purposeful in not coming down and asking the county for things through the years, but this has a countywide health impact,” he said.
Commissioners also approved the requested amount of $242,000 to go toward radios for the rural fire departments.
County Treasurer Patsy Stafford submitted her letter of resignation to the board. Stafford didn’t rerun for her elected position in June and will hand the reins over to JoAnna Champlain, who beat out Noel Hunter for the office.
Stafford has been in the treasurer’s office since 2004, and decided to run in 2014. She didn’t have an opponent in 2014, but she did campaign in 2018. Her last day as treasurer is Oct. 31.
“It has certainly been my pleasure working with elected officials and county employees to serve the people of Cherokee County. I will be forever grateful that the voters gave that opportunity to me and [I] will do anything I can to make the transition a smooth and productive one,” Stafford said in her resignation letter.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Nov. 7, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
