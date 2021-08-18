Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during an Aug. 18 meeting.
During the administrative report, there were 88 people in jail that morning: 75 men and 13 women. One inmate was sentenced to the Department of Corrections, and three were sentenced to county time. Close to 30 inmates were held on tribal charges.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner was named Jail Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association. Girdner will receive an award during a banquet in Norman on Oct. 15.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
