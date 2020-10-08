Cherokee County's unemployment rate decreased for the month of August, compared to July’s jobless figures.
According to work data released by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for August was 1.4 percent lower than the previous month, and lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County, which was ranked 24th in the state with 4.8 percent, reported a labor force of 18,714 in August, marking an increase of 225 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment in Cherokee County in August was 904, while the number cited for July was 1,138.
Employment numbers for August in Cherokee County hit 17,810 – an increase of 459 workers from July, when a 6.2 percent jobless rate was reported.
The August jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 5.4 percent in Adair County; 4.3 percent in Delaware County; 4.8 percent in Mayes County; 5.3 percent in Muskogee County; 6.0 percent in Sequoyah County; and 5.4 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in August, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 9.6 percent, while Beckham County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 7.9 percent. Johnston County had the third-highest with 7.7 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.9 percent.
