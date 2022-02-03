According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for December was lower than the previous month, and significantly lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 2 percent and a labor force of 20,052, marking a decrease of 348 in the workforce from the previous month. The number of people who claiming unemployment was 397, while there were 425 in November.
Employment for December in Cherokee County sat at 19,655 - a decrease of 320 workers from November, when a 2.1 percent jobless rate was reported.
The December jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 2 percent in Adair County; 1.7 percent in Delaware County; 1.9 percent in Mayes County; 2.2 percent in Muskogee County; 2.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 1.8 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 3.9 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of .8 percent.
