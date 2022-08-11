According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for June was higher than the previous month, and lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 4.3 percent and a labor force of 19,958, falling 339 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 855, while there were 679 in May. Employment for June in Cherokee County sat at 19,103 -- a decrease of 515 workers from May, when a 3.3 percent jobless rate was reported.
The June jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 4 percent in Adair County; 3.4 percent in Delaware County; 3.5 percent in Mayes County; 4.1 percent in Muskogee County; 3.9 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.4 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 8 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.6 percent.
