According to the Wednesday, June 16, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory, there have been 455,145 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes 216 new cases that were reported on Wednesday.
Of the total cases, the OSDH reported there were 1,192 active cases. Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,551.
Wednesday's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 150.
On June 16, Cherokee County was listed as having a total of 5,667 positive cases.
Of these, 79 residents have died; 5,566 had recovered.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://Oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
