The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners discussed the termination of a current agreement between them and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
The agreement pertained to payments in lieu of taxes for 2020, 2021, and 2022, and to return the properties subject to the agreements to the Cherokee County tax rolls for those three tax years.
Assistant District Attorney Andy Williams said payments in lieu of taxes originates in federal statutes and it applies to tribal housing corporations.
“We have such an agreement with Cherokee Nation and they pay every year. It provides a recognized tribe can have a housing authority and they can purchase property that can then be tax-free. The county can’t tax, but only if they make payments in lieu of taxes,” Williams said.
Williams said the consideration is that the UKB is still using police and fire emergency services.
He said he was contacted by an attorney with the tribe who advised they wanted to do the agreement in 2020. At the time, commissioners agreed to it as well, and they signed off on it.
“The benefit to the tribe is in addition to having lower payments to make and with taxes would be, I think there is also a requirement that they want to seek some federal monies,” said Williams.
He said he was advised by the assessor and the treasurer that there had not been any payments from the UKB since commissioners signed the initial agreement.
District 1 Commission Doug Hubbard asked Williams if the tribe has been notified, and he said they hadn’t been.
“Before I give any official notification, I want to seek your approval. I’m not the one who should just decide your terminate. If you’d like for me to give some official warning. ...” Williams said.
Hubbard advised he would like to see that the UKB is given an official warning before they took action.
In other business, the board appointed Hubbard as a designated individual responsible for preparation of the corrective action plan and the summary schedule of prior audit findings.
The board gave its nod to submit county action reports to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation that would alter an alignment to East 730 Road.
Sheriff Jason Chennault’s request of a grant application for the purpose of purchasing a K-9 deputy was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m., at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
