County officials note uptick in passport applications

September is National Passport Awareness Month, and court officials have seen a steady increase in area residents applying for those documents this year.
Deputy Clerk Lisa Foreman works in the Cherokee County District Court Clerk's office, and she said they've processed a larger number of applications for passports than they did last year.
"There were more applications being processed after the first of the year," said Foreman. "We had 40 applicants this July, and we only had 14 [applicants] last July."
Two passport options are available: the card and the book. The books are $110 for each adult and $80 for a child under 16. The cards are $30 for an adult, and $15 for a child under 16. There is a $35 processing fee per application, and either one is valid for 10 years for an adult.
"The passport card is good for travel within the U.S., but you have to have the book to fly out of the country," said Foreman.
Those working in the court clerk's office said they are seeing some issues when it comes to the REAL ID.
"Some people are coming to get passports because it's easier to get a passport than a REAL ID, they've told us," said Foreman. "They require all of the documentation of marriages, divorces, things like that, and you don't have to have that to get a passport."
Brenda Brooks, Cherokee County tag agent, said they used to operate by appointment only for those needing to renew or obtain a driver's license or identification card. However, it's now a first-come, first-served basis, and spaces can be filled as early as 10 a.m.
Those wanting to get REAL IDs need state-issued birth certificates, Social Security numbers, and two proofs of physical address. Women are required to have any and all marriages licenses and divorce decrees, unless they have a passport. All documents provided must be originals, too; the agency cannot take photocopies.
Oklahomans planning to fly anywhere after the extended deadline of March 3, 2023, will have to get REAL ID licenses or identification cards. However, the Transportation Security Administration will accept any state-issued current Oklahoma driver's license or ID card.
One issue applicants face when they arrive to apply for their passports is failure to have the correct required paperwork. Items needed to fulfill the application process are: proof of American citizenship; proof of identity and a photocopy of that proof; a recent color 2- by 2-inch passport photograph; and the application. A passport photo can be obtained at Walgreens, Walmart, Post Mart, or the UPS Store.
All applicants, including minors, must appear in person.
Two checks or money orders will be required when applying and obtaining a passport. One is for the application fee, which is sent to the U.S. Department of State, and the other is a $35 processing fee for the Court Clerk's Office.
Those considering submitting a passport application at the Cherokee County District Court Clerk's office, 213 W. Delaware St., Room 302, can do so between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Learn more
Additional information about passports, including a downloadable application, is available at https://travel.state.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.