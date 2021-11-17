County officials say defiencies found in audit were rectified

Cherokee County's fiscal year 2019 audit report reflected on a previous survey that deemed segments of the government to be out of compliance, but the problems have since been rectified.
State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, a certified public accountant, said the financial statement is presented fairly, as far as receipts, disbursements, and changes in cash balances.
“We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion,” the report reads.
As for the report by Government Auditing Standards regarding internal control over financial reporting, OSAI said it identified certain deficiencies in internal control that they consider to be "material weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies."
“Through the process of gaining an understanding of the county’s internal control structure, it was noted that countywide controls regarding risk assessment and monitoring have not been designed,” the report said.
County Clerk Cheryl Trammel explained that the lack of countywide controls could create more risks and result in unrecorded transactions, undetected errors, or even the misappropriation of funds.
“It’s anything that could possibly have an impact on the county, and we are supposed to be meeting quarterly to discuss [countywide internal controls],” said Trammel.
According to findings listed in the report, OSAI recommended the county design and implement a system of procedures to identify and address risks related to financial reporting.
“OSAI also recommends that the county design and implement monitoring procedures to assess the quality of performance over time. These procedures should be written policies and procedures and could be included in the county’s policies and procedures handbook,” the report said.
County officials said they did get an updated handbook drafted and in place, and will henceforth be diligent about having quarterly meetings.
The lack of internal controls over the collection, apportionment and cash balance processes of County Treasurer Patsy Stafford showed no mail log was maintained and there was no indication of review of bank deposits to ensure accuracy.
“One employee has the ability to issue receipts, void receipts, perform overall balancing, prepare the deposit, take the deposit to the bank, prepare the daily report, prepare the monthly report, prepare the financial statement and perform bank reconciliations,” said the report.
Stafford’s response to OSAI was that a mail log is not maintained; however, every piece of mail received is date-stamped upon arrival and is worked through that day, unless an issue or question cannot be resolved.
“During tax season, mail is maintained by dates received and worked in that order. Beginning March 18, 2021, each deposit is reviewed, initialed, and dated by someone other than the preparer,” the report said.
According to another finding listed in the report, reconciliations were not being performed between the county clerk’s appropriation ledger and the treasurers’s general ledger. OSAI recommended steps be taken to ensure reconciliations were performed between the funds presented to the county clerk’s ledger and the treasurer’s ledger on a monthly basis.
Documentation of the reconciliation should be reviewed and approved by someone other than the preparer.
“We are now performing reconciliations between the county clerk’s appropriation ledger and the county treasurer’s general ledger, and someone other than the preparer is reviewing and documenting that review since November 2019,” the report said under the management response from the county.
OSAI’s review of sales tax collections and disbursements noted that the calculations were performed by the treasurer, but not approved by someone other than the preparer.
“Sales tax revenues that are apportioned to the sales tax fund, and Governmental Building Authority fund are co-mingled with other revenue sources. In addition, those other revenues in GBA fund are considered trust and agency funds and are not county funds,” the report said.
According to Stafford and Trammel, those calculations are now performed and apportioned by the preparer and the treasurer, or a deputy. The documents are presented to the Board of the County Commissioners’ secretary to be reviewed, approved and dated.
As for investments, OSAI said there was not a policy approved by the commissioners to authorize Stafford to make investments for the fiscal year 2019. OSAI recommended Stafford prepare and present the commissioners with an annual investment resolution for their approval at the beginning of each new fiscal reporting period.
“Cherokee County does have an investment policy. However, it was not presented to the Board of County Commissioners for their approval for fiscal year 2019. It will certainly be presented for approval each year in the future,” the county's response to the report stated.
OSAI found that the county had not designed and implemented internal controls for the presentation of the financial statement. OSAI determined the preparer of the statement didn’t report accurate numbers.
Stafford said the statement is prepared by the senior bookkeeping employee and reviewed, initialed and dated by the county treasurer or deputy treasurer.
“We are now using OSAI form 308 to reconcile all accounts with the county clerk’s office, which will increase the accuracy of the financial statement. All documents affecting the financial statement will be reviewed and documented to increase knowledge of any discrepancies,” the county responded to the state's observation.
Stafford said those in her office will seek advice from OSAI in regard to questionable entries, and they will attend classes offered by OSAI, Oklahoma State University County Government Training Program over financial statements and related subjects.
“We will also communicate with other counties regarding their procedures for preparing financial statements. We are striving diligently to present an accurate financial statement for Cherokee County,” the county told the auditors.
