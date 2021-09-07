The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Sept. 7 meeting, approved hiring a firm for bridge inspections.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall advised he wanted to hire the county's Circuit Engineering Division for those bridge inspections. District 2 Commissioner Chris Jenkins seconded.
Hall's request for the Department of the Army Tenkiller Ferry Lake License was granted.
"These are my leases for my boat ramps and this comes up every five years," Hall said.
The board gave its nod to transfer office space in the courthouse of the former sentencing officer to the Distract Attorney's Office.
A request to set a public hearing to create a private cemetery was scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m.
The board OK'd a Juvenile Detention Services Agreement between Sequoyah Enterprises Inc. and the commissioners, for services in Talihina in Le Flore County.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were given the OK. The approval of payroll was tabled until Sept. 13 at 9 a.m.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
