The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners accepted a bid from Cherokee Nation for purchase of the rodeo grounds during a Dec. 6 meeting.
Commissioners said the property is about 19 acres, and the bid from Cherokee Nation was for $733,000.
"I was informed that Cherokee Nation is going to let us have our spring livestock show, and we appreciate that," said District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall.
A tribal representative who attended the meeting said the county could have the payment in full, whether it was that afternoon, in a week, or 45 days from now.
A memorandum to serve as a notice of the termination of the case management contract between the Department of Corrections and the commissioners was tabled.
Commissioners also tabled a memorandum of understanding between them and Cherokee Nation until next meeting.
County resident Mike Wilcox brought an issue before the board and asked for any help he could get from Hall.
Wilcox explained that a culvert used to be in the roadway, but it collapsed twice before the county filled that with gravel years back.
"So now when it rains, all of this water here creates a big flood plain and two or three acres of my land floods because there is no way for it to drain," said Wilcox.
Wilcox initially asked for the county to come back in and put in another culvert, but Hall said it wouldn't be an easy fix.
"I need to shoot elevation from here to here and see if we're not going uphill, because I think we're going uphill a little bit," said Hall.
Hall said he may have to access neighboring properties, and Wilcox said he'd accept what help he could get from the commissioner.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK'd.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
