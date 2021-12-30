There were 60 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Cherokee County over the past week, and the total number of cases seen in the state has surpassed 700,000.
Oklahoma has now listed 704,964 total cases, with 104 in Cherokee County and 4,166 new cases reported Thursday across the state.
Of the total the OSDH reported Dec. 22, there were 17,019 active cases. Thursday's Provisional Death Count from the CDC for Health Statistics was 12,419.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,681.
On Dec. 30, Cherokee County was listed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as having a total of 9,429 positive cases since the pandemic started.
The OSDH isn't reporting countywide death rates anymore, and statistics on various health websites report no new deaths. The total number of deaths for the county stands at 126.
Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections.
As of Dec. 30, the OSDH reported 5,278,277 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,111,056 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
