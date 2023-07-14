Cherokee County Health Services Council members say they were shocked to read a report of a Cherokee County Commissioners meeting wherein all three commissioners resigned from the board and voted to cut ties.
But after more than a week of behind-the-scenes discussions, the commissioners have reversed course, saying their original decision was a product of a misunderstanding due to lack of communication between the two groups.
During a July 3 meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution and letter of resignation, sundering ties with the CCHSC. The reason given was that the council was set up in the late ‘90s, and since most of the members have passed away, the commissioners were discontinuing the relationship. But the charter for CCHSC requires that the county commission appoint and maintain a representative on its board, and the current agreement between the two boards does not expire until 2029.
When the report of the commissioners’ action appeared in the Tahlequah Daily Press, several familiar with CCHSC’s ongoing work began calling the newspaper, as well as Executive Director Pam Irons, and Patricia Gulager, a long-time member and one of the original founders of CCHSC. The article was the first Gulager and Irons had heard that the commission planned to take this action.
After a brouhaha erupted among representatives, a special county commission meeting was scheduled for July 13 to hear a report from Gulager and possibly rescind the resolution and letter of resignation. Irons, who is homebound due to an accident, was not able to attend.
County Commission Chair Clif Hall, District 3, started the discussion with an apology.
“Ms. Gulager, I‘ve reached out to you after all this happened and explained to you my reasons for this. I was occupied with something else on my mind,” said Hall. “And for everybody in this room, my wife was running for [Cherokee Nation] Tribal Council and my job was to get her elected. I didn’t do my due diligence as chairman of this board and reach out to Patti, because I’d only heard about [CCHSC] several years ago. I should have reached out to Patti, and I apologize for that.”
Hall’s wife, Lisa, won her runoff for the District 3 Tribal Council slot last weekend.
During the meeting Gulager shared the history of the organization, and what CCHSC has achieved in the past 25 years.
“CCHSC was organized under the Oklahoma Interlocal Corporation Act. We are a quasi-intergovernmental agency, which means we serve the public good on behalf of Cherokee Nation, Board of County Commissioners, Northeastern Health Systems, Northeastern University, and a couple of at-large entities,” said Gulager.
The annual budget for CCHSC is $2 million, and it employs 13 staff and two contractors. Through the years, CCHSC has promoted the county residents’ health, social, and emotional needs by providing programs that educate individuals in healthy living.
Revenue comes from administrative fees for the grants the group administers, including the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. CCHSC is the funding agency for the monies from TSET.
The first project CCHSC took on, in 1998, was the Northeastern Oklahoma Health Clinic in Hulbert. Grant monies from the Oklahoma State Health Department were available to incorporated towns for nonprofit clinics. Arkansas and Kansas have many NEO clinics, and Oklahoma, at that time, only had one in the state.
NEO’s mission is to make dependable, affordable health care accessible to everyone. Facilities have now expanded to Adair, Cherokee, Mayes, and Muskogee counties.
Since its inception, CCHSC has brought in $14 million in funding for health care in Cherokee County. SmartNet, an electronic health records system, is one of its most successful programs. The system is used to share medical records among the health care industry.
“We built [SmartNet] but couldn’t keep it because we don’t keep projects like that. So we found a couple of doctors in Tulsa who were trying to build one and they couldn’t seem to get theirs off of high center,” said Gulager. “So we handed that project off [to them]. When you see MyHealth, that’s what it is, SmartNet.”
COVID-19 grants, rural community opioid response, three years of grant money in health resource service administration, community living workshops, and HIV/AIDS education and testing kits, are a few of the programs administered by CCHSC.
“HIV is big in Cherokee County – some people from sharing needles, some people born to HIV parents,” said Gulager. “Hastings has an HIV clinic and they have their own doctor, so we are a feeder by handing out these tests, to Hastings and [Northeastern Health System], if a patient is positive.”
AmeriCorps, an organization that connects workers with nonprofit entities, is managed locally by CCHSC. They supply workers to groups like Habitat for Humanity, Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, and American Indian Resource Center.
Gulager said CCHSC does not see color, gender, or race, only need. Communication is important, said Gulager, and she encouraged commissioners to attend the CCHSC meetings and promised to keep them up to date from this point forward.
The commissioners unanimously approved the item and the resolution and letter of resignation were rescinded.
“I really appreciate the commissioners doing their due diligence and listening to the community representatives and having a dialogue and being able to come together with a solution with this resolution,” said Irons. “CCHSC is very happy about the commissioners’ decision, and we will go forward with better communication with all members of the community about CCHSC’s mission.”
