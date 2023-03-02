The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 2,928 COVID-19 cases in statewide since Feb. 23, with 34 new cases in Cherokee County, but no new deaths.
OSDH reported on March 2 that 4,429 cases were active. The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 17,940.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 295. Oklahoma has now listed 1,287,378 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On March 2, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 17,526 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county still stands at 166.
The CDC reported Thursday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County stands at the low level, or the "green zone.”
As of March 2, the OSDH reported 6,727,892 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,392,271 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
To view the COVID-19 surge predictions, visit http://pandemics.okstate.edu/covid19/.
