Cherokee County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at the Municipal Armory in Room 1. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speakers begin at 11.
A major goal of the club is to be “informed” voters. The club will hear from Mark Walters and Scott Chambers, Indian Capital Technology Center Board member candidates for Zone 3. Every registered voter in Cherokee County can vote in this election. The club will also hear from Cherokee Nation chief candidate, Wes Nofire.
Walters says he wants to serve in this position because, as a product of ICTC, he believes in the importance of vocational education. He credits his success to his vocational education background. He lives in Muldrow, and is a lifelong resident of Sequoyah County.
“It is time that we realize that not every student is going to college and vocational education is the link between these students and success. We must also put vocational minded people back in charge of our technology centers," he said.
Chambers is vice president of Real Estate for Compass Realty and Construction Group, a registered nonprofit subsidiary of the Fort Smith Housing Authority specializing in affordable housing in the city of Fort Smith and Sebastian County. In June 2006, Chambers started working for the Fort Smith Housing Authority, where he has obtained a residential general contractor's license as well as a real estate broker’s license. He and his wife, Tricia, a second-grade teacher at Liberty Public School, have lived in Muldrow since 2000. They have four children. His vision for ICTC is to continue to help identify and provide opportunities through new relevant programs for students to learn a trade or skill so they might have a better opportunity to become productive and successful in life.
Nofire currently serves as the tribal councilor for Cherokee Nation District 3. Elected in 2019, he says he is often a lone voice exposing corruption, addressing transparency in government programs and spending, and helping Cherokee Nation citizens from all corners of the tribe navigate the Cherokee Nation’s bureaucratic government. Nofire and his wife, Molly, have been married 11 years and are raising their three kids in Cherokee County.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. CCRW supports all Republican candidates in the primary process. The group invites candidates in nonpartisan races to speak. The goal is to be informed voters. For more information, or for Republican candidates who want to speak to the club, call CCRW President Anita Kindle at 918-718-4400.
Each month the club picks a place to eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. The group welcomes guests, both women and men. This month the club will go to Pasti Italian Grill, 4601 S. Muskogee Ave.
OK2-A meets the first Tuesday of each month. The next OK2A meeting will be on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Hillside Church, 900 S. Campbell Road. Call Dr. Tom Salmon with questions at 918-207-7818.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month in Room 1 in the Armory at 6:30 pm. Their next meeting will be April 10. For information, contact Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert, at 417-847-7427.
