Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for December increased by more than $39,000 from the same time period last year, but Tahlequah's figures went down from last December.
The December distribution of sales tax collections primarily represents local tax receipts from October business, with monies accounting for sales from Oct. 16 and estimated sales from Nov. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections reached $555,234.12, compared to $515,985.90 last year.
For December, the city of Tahlequah brought in $668,447.29, down by $113,399.63 from December 2018's figure of $781,846.92.
Hulbert's December 2019 collections were down by $713.18, from the $12,354.95 sales tax collected in December 2018.
According to the data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $159,479,589 in sales tax collections returned to the cities and towns reflected an increase of $6,094,817 from the $153,384,772 distributed in December last year.
The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $21,865,064.
In the state's county returns, Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,670,267 sales tax disbursement, and a $4,200,908 use tax disbursement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.