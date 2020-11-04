From staff reports
Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for October increased by more than $74,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The October distribution of collections represents tax receipts from August business, with monies accounting for sales from Aug. 16 and estimated sales from Sept. 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $686,282.55, compared to $611,482.73 last year. For October, Tahlequah brought in $936,690.23, up by $57,841.57 from October 2019's $878,848.66. Hulbert's October 2020 collections were up $8,946.35, from the $13,765.92 collected in October 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $160,513,549 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected a drop from $161,994,343 distributed in October last year. The use tax disbursement was $24,728,643. Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,014,725 disbursement, and $4,546,299 in use tax.
