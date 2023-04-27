Several Cherokee County schools have been offering incentives or plans to to decrease absences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Briggs School Principal Angel Supernaw said the attendance rate there is at 95% to 96%, but it is starting to build back up after falling during the pandemic.
“This year is really the first year that we’ve been back to holding attendance accountable,” said Supernaw. “During COVID time, it was hard because they could call in and say they were sick, and there wasn’t anything we could do, because if they said they had a sniffle or a cough or anything, they had to stay home.”
According to Grand View School Principal Terri Holland, attendance has increased over the past three years, since COVID-19 restrictions have changed and the virus is not as rampant.
“Teachers continue to engage students in classroom sessions, and the rigor is such that students would get behind if they missed too many days of school,” said Holland.
With no specific grade-level struggles with attendance at Grand View, Holland said some grant partnerships have allowed the district to have a parent/family liaison team. This group reaches out to students if there is an issue with absenteeism. If a youngster misses four or more days, a letter is sent home.
According to Grand View Assistant Principal Doug Thomas, students are going to school on a regular basis because of the extracurricular activities for which they are only eligible through good attendance.
Since COVID-19 restrictions have now been lifted, Supernaw, said they have been able to hold students more accountable for chronic absenteeism. When a Briggs student starts getting close to missing 15% of the school year or 10 days per semester, or has several consecutive absences, school officials will call the home. If chronic absenteeism continues, the school resource officer will meet with the family. Supernaw said if a problem still persists the SRO can take the family to court.
To help entice students to attend school, Supernaw said, Briggs reinstated an attendance reward system this year. With this monthly system, students with almost perfect records of attendance will receive an ice cream, while those with perfect attendance will get an ice cream sundae. These students are also put in a drawing to win gift cards from places like McDonald’s or Braum’s.
Since the renewal of the reward system, Supernaw has seen an uptick in attendance. This system was in place before the pandemic hit, as was the program at Tenkiller School. Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody said Tenkiller started its prize incentives in 2019, but after COVID hit, an accurate reading of the effectiveness of the program could not be gauged. Dewoody said there are two reasons why she believes attendance is vital.
“For one, they can’t learn if they are not here, and the second is they’re developing a habit of not coming to school if they just don’t want to, it’s going to translate into [later] not being a good employee, because they won’t have the habit built of going to school every day. So we’re trying to not only build good soft skills, but we know that to be successful as a student, they have to be here,” said Dewoody.
Shady Grove School Superintendent Emmett Thompson said the percentage there has been stable lately at 95%. When students are absent for an extended period of time, Thompson said, they will do distance learning through online instruction or they will be sent home with workbooks and textbooks.
At Lowrey School, Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said if a student will be absent for an extended period of time, parents often just pick up the child’s work from the campus. If a student has to miss several days of school, Pinkerton recommends the family make contact with the school to work out a plan for the coursework.
“We’re always calling to check on kids, and here at a small school, word of mouth travels faster than the telephone,” said Pinkerton.
Thompson said they do not offer attendance incentives at Shady Grove, but credits the high attendance rate to parental support.
“We do ask parents to call in if a student is not going to be here, so that we’re not wondering,” said Thompson
To help parents, Shady Grove also offers a before- and after-school program if guardians struggle with dropping off or picking up their children up at the allotted times.
Woodall Public Schools Principal Kim Kocsis said her school does not use attendance enticements, but has had the “Strive for less than 5” attendance incentive program program in the past. Kocsis said the school may be adding this program in the future, but for now, they only give perfect attendance rewards if a student has no absences for the entire year. She continues to remind families of the importance of school attendance through announcements and newsletters.
“It is important for students to come to school because if they aren’t at school consistently, they don’t have the opportunity to learn,” said Kocsis. “In the classroom with a teacher is the best possible learning environment, and if students aren’t present, they aren’t able to receive that type of instruction. Also, learning is about building on what you already know, and if you don’t have the consistency, part of your building blocks are missing.”
Attendance at Woodall has stayed fairly consistent and is currently doing better with state testing taking place.
“I think the biggest obstacle with attendance at Woodall is that the majority of our students are transfer students and brought to school by their parents instead of riding the bus, so if parents don’t bring them or don’t get up on time to bring them, they can’t just catch a bus to get to school,” said Kocsis.
Pinkerton is looking at starting an attendance incentive program, but overall absences have not been a major issue. He said no certain grade level is struggling with attendance, but the same families mainly repeat the problem.
“Kids have pretty good attendance here, actually. Like I said, it’s just certain ones, certain families that you’ll have poor attendance with,” said Pinkerton. “Overall, it’s pretty good. I’m pretty impressed with that.”
Several messages and phone calls were made to Norwood School and Peggs School over the past week or so regarding school attendance, but responses weren’t returned before press time.
