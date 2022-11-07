County schools prepare for holiday events

With the start of the holiday season around the corner, festive events are also on the agenda for Cherokee County schools.
Norwood Public Schools Superintendent Keith Fisher said the main events his students are looking forward to this year are Christmas-related, including their yearly program and gift presentation.
The Christmas program is set to be held Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Fisher said the it will include performances from Pre-K to eighth-grade students. A gift presentation to the students will be taking place again at Norwood, which is where proceeds from the Fall Festival will ensure each kid gets a Christmas present.
“Norwood is a school but it’s also a family out here,” said Fisher. “We’re small enough that we know everybody and we know their parents.”
The outcome for Norwood’s Christmas parties is still to be determined and will be dependent on each class. Fisher said they normally do Christmas parties the last day of the semester, or they sometimes celebrate by taking students to see a movie.
Tenkiller Public Schools Superintendent Marilyn Dewoody said they will also be providing their students with Christmas presents this year. The Tenkiller PTO was able to host its annual pie supper Nov. 4 to help raise money for presents.
Dewoody said Dec. 15 is the current date for the Tenkiller Christmas program.
Lowrey Public Schools Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said they do not know all the details for their program yet. Pinkerton said that along with their Christmas program, the school is preparing for its Nov. 16 Thanksgiving dinner and Veterans Day meet-and-greet on Friday, Nov. 11.
For the Veterans Day event, he said the school and the eighth-grade service club will decorate the cafeteria. The school will provide coffee and donuts for veterans, and offer a space for them to talk to students.
“They need recognition to help the kids understand what this holiday is all about,” said Pinkerton.
Woodall Public School’s Federal Programs and Grants Coordinator Skye McGlothlin said they are looking forward to the Angel Tree event, which the school has hosted for five years. The applications are due on Nov. 28, while the angels can be picked up to buy gifts, Nov. 29-Dec. 12.
“This is an opportunity for our school to be able to share the joy of Christmas with struggling families,” said McGlothlin.
She said one of the newest things happening at Woodall is the Holiday Spirit Week, Dec. 12-16, and they will be incorporating “Ugly Christmas Sweater Day” and “Christmas Pajama Day.”
A non-Christmas-related event is the second annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, Nov. 7-16.
“Celebrating Christmas in our school is such an exciting and uplifting occasion. It offers [an] entertaining distraction from stress and is something nice for students and teachers,” said McGlothlin. “This is so beneficial to Woodall in the sense that it raises morale. In addition, winter-themed lesson plans and activities offer students a fun academic reset that still allows for academic success. There are lots of different routes you could go down with this, and it gets our classrooms and teachers feeling creative and having fun, while getting in the spirit of Christmas.”
McGlothlin said Woodall’s annual Thanksgiving lunch will be Nov. 18, and the Christmas program will be Dec. 14. The Woodall Student Council will be asking for turkey donations from staff and Woodall families, which will be available for pickup Nov. 17-18.
Shady Grove School’s Christmas program will take place Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the gymnasium. Shady Grove Superintendent Emmett Thompson said all students will participate by singing holiday songs, while the upper grades will present holiday-themed theatrical events. The holiday break for Shady Grove will begin Dec. 19 and will end Jan. 2, 2023.
The Shady Grove band will be marching in the Veterans Day parade Friday, Nov. 11 with all students attending. Thompson said while they will not have school the week of Thanksgiving, the school will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal for parents and guardians on Nov. 17. A non-holiday-related event taking place at the school will be “A Celebration of Life and Pi” for Shady Grove’s retired and late math teacher, Mike Webb, on Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
Grand View School’s third and fourth grades will be performing a Christmas program Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the school gym. Glenda Sellers, family engagement coordinator and director of the 21st Century Community Learning Centers, said the school’s band will also be performing in the gym Dec. 12 for a winter concert at 6:30 p.m. The following day will also feature a band performance at winter “Daycert” at 10:15 a.m.
As a way to celebrate Native American Heritage Month, Sellers said Grand View will be hosting a Native American Song and Food Festival on Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. The festival will also have Cherokee nation ambassadors and Cherokee National Treasures in attendance, as well as other groups singing songs in the Cherokee language and a performance by Grand View’s Cherokee Language and Culture class.
Briggs School was contacted for a comment regarding holiday events, but a response wasn't made before press time. Inquiries were also made to Peggs School asking about holiday activities and events, but calls and emails were not returned before press time.
