County schools 'Walk and Roll' to classes

The Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County hosted a Walk and Roll to School Day on Oct. 5.
This year the organization was able to host walking sites at Tahlequah Public Elementary Schools, Hulbert Public Schools, and Briggs Public School with nearly 500 students walking and biking to school. Each student that walked or biked to school received a bag that included educational materials on safe ways to navigate streets through non-motorized transportation.
Allison Dillard, the mentor of the Student Wellness Action Team at Briggs Public Schools, was excited about the turn out that they had, and is looking forward to hosting monthly walk to school days in the future. Cherokee Elementary's principal, Marissa McCoy, stated she would love to have an organized walk to school day every month.
Save the date for the next Walk, Bike, and Roll Day on May 3.
