The Wednesday, Sept. 22, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 600,800 cases recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes over 193 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, along with four new deaths.
Overall, 2,244 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Sept. 22, there were 15,616 active cases, and 569,264 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 9,983. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,873.
On Sept. 22, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,516 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 95 residents have died, and 8,033 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest level, the "red zone.”
The Tahlequah Crisis Task Force Team met Monday, Sept. 20, before the City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Tahlequah City Councilor Bree Long said Northeastern Health System reported that the Food and Drug Administration voted against the booster vaccine for the general population.
“They reported the active COVID cases are still trending. They have hospital beds available and as of yesterday, they had eight [people] currently hospitalized with COVID,” said Long.
Additionally, NHS expressed concerns for the new ruling pertaining the mandatory vaccinations for employers over 100, and how that could negatively impact health care providers in the state.
“They referenced other states where they had health care workers walk off the job. So that’s obviously a concern here in Oklahoma as well,” said Long.
Cherokee Nation Health Services reported they were in “surge” status. They are transporting patients to other medical facilities due to the pandemic.
“Test positivity is starting to trend downward,” said Long. “They are kicking off their drive-thru flu shot vaccinations to be prepared for the flu. Drive-thru COVID testing is still available. However, the hours have changed.”
New testing hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the “at-risk” guidance for the booster vaccine.
“Those are individuals who are obese, diabetic, have cancer, or hypotension, or other forms of autoimmune diseases,” said Long.
Mayor Sue Catron reemphasized for people to get the flu shot in order to prevent a duel pandemic.
As of Sept. 22, the state reported 4,056,358 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,842,711 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
