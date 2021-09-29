The Wednesday, Sept. 29, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 611,885 cases recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes over 178 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, along with one new death.
Overall, 1,500 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Sept. 29, there were 11,959 active cases, and 584,478 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 10,208. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 1,584.
On Sept. 29, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,694 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 96 residents have died, and 8,302 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest level, the "red zone.”
As of Sept. 29, the state reported 4,120,769 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,874,082 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.