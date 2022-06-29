The number of registered voters in Cherokee County has increased over the past two years, with many abandoning the Democratic Party for the Republicans. And although figures haven't been updated for five months, precinct workers from Tuesday's primary say Republicans may, for the first time in history, outnumber Democrats here.
As of January 2020, and before the presidential primary election, 23,869 Cherokee County residents were registered to vote, with 12,165 listed as Democrats and 8,034 Republicans. There were also 138 Libertarians and 3,512 independents registered. But by September 2021, the number of registered voters had inched up to 25,432, and the Republicans had increased their numbers to 9,726. The number of Democrats stood at 11,454 then, while there were 4,025 registered independent voters and 227 Libertarians.
According to voter registration statistics posted on Jan. 15, 2022, the number of Republican voters grew to 9,855. The Democrat roll decreased to 11,408, but the listings for Libertarians and independents crept up, to 233 and 4,154, respectively. The number of registered voters in the county notched up to 25,650.
If the next tally for voter registration lists show Republicans on top, Cherokee County will have been the last in the state to lose its status as a Democratic stronghold.
Cherokee County voters' choices varied in some races from the state's overall tally in Tuesday's primary, with candidates from the immediate area faring better here.
Among Cherokee County voters, Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin obtained 62.64 percent of the vote for U.S. Senate. However, he faces a runoff against former Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon. But Mullin scored a smaller percent of the statewide vote, 43.62 percent, while Shannon received 17.54 percent. The winner will meet up in the November general election with Democrat Kendra Horn, a former member of Congress, along with Ray Woods, an independent, and Libertarian Robert Murphy.
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, at 68.30 percent countywide and 67.83 in the state, beat back challengers Jackson Lahmeyer, 25.26 percent, and Joan Farr, 6.44 percent, in the county. Lahmeyer had 26.38 percent and Farr at 5.79 percent in the state.
Democrat Madison Horn won 32.69 percent from the county and 37.18 percent in the state vote against Jason Bollinger, 17.85 percent in Oklahoma and 16.78 percent in the county. Arya Azma got 4.23 percent of Cherokee County votes and 7.03 percent in the state; and Brandon Wade, 14.34 in the county and 12.25 percent in Oklahoma. Dennis L. Baker won 13.77 percent of state voters, while he scored a larger percentage, 20.25, in Cherokee County. Jo Glenn took 10.64 percent in county votes and 12.99 percent in the state. Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins and Michael L. Delaney, independent, also will be on the November ballot.
Cherokee County resident Wes Nofire, a Republican and member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council, scored 22.40 percent of the votes on his home turf for the congressional seat vacated by Mullin in District 2, but that wasn't enough to advance him to the primary runoff, since he got only 6.32 percent of the vote in the state. Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen will meet up in that election on Aug. 23, having tallied 14.74 to 13.75 percent throughout the state, and 8.13 percent and 14.65 percent respectively in the county.
Chris Schiller scored 5.34 percent of districtwide votes and 5.22 percent in the county. David Derby received 5.47 percent of district votes and 4.65 of county votes. John Bennett was favored more across District 2, with 11.32 percent of votes and only 8.13 percent in Cherokee County. Guy Barker had 10.03 percent of county votes and 10.98 percent districtwide. Pamela Gordon obtained 3.04 percent district votes and 2.18 with county voters. Erick P. Wyatt only had .80 percent of district votes and .35 in county. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee was favored amount county voters with 18.32 percent, while he got 12.95 in District 2. Dustin Roberts had 4.87 of district votes and 1.04 percent with county. Cherokee County resident Clint Johnson, a former law enforcement officer, scored more county votes at 2.69 percent than he did across the district, with 1.46. Rhonda Hopkins got 1.67 percent of district votes and 1.65 percent of county. Marty Quinn was favored in the district with 7.29 percent and only 1.77 in the county.
Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defeated Mark Sherwood, Joel Kintsel, and Moira McCabe with 68.58 percent of the votes from Cherokee County residents, and 69.06 percent across the state. Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will challenge Stitt and Ervin Stone Yen, an independent, and Libertarian Natalie Bruno, during the general election, as she received 64.16 percent of the votes countywide and 60.74 percent statewide.
Republicans Todd Russ and Clark Jolley will meet in the runoff for state treasurer. Countywide, Russ received 51.77 percent of the votes while Jolley got 30.79 percent. Russ and Jolley defeated David B. Hooten, 17.44 percent. Gregory J. Sadler, Libertarian, and Democrat Charles De Coune will go head-to-head in November’s election with either Jolley or Russ.
Republican Gentner F. Drummond snagged the most votes for Attorney General statewide, defeating current AG John M. O’Connor. However, O’Connor was favored more among Cherokee County voters.
Semi-retired Peggs School Superintendent John Cox, April Grace, Ryan Walters, and William E. Crozier, all Republicans, sought the seat of superintendent of public instruction, with incumbent Hofmeister switching parties and running for governor. Cox was able to garner 24.15 percent of the votes statewide and a much higher 35.05 from county voters. However, Walters took 41.46 percent in the state and 31.26 in the county, and the two are projected for a runoff. Grace took 30.63 percent from state voters and 29.51 in the county. Crozier received a higher percentage among county voters at 4.18, but only 3.76 percent throughout the state. The runoff winner will be joined by Democrat Jena Nelson in the general election.
District 18 Sen. Kim David, A Republican, snagged the most votes for corporation commissioner, with Cherokee County votes at 46.57 percent and 41.08 percent in Oklahoma. Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman, and Don Underwood, independent, will challenge David in November.
Republican Cindy Byrd will remain seated as State Auditor and Inspector after beating Steven W. McQuillen, 34 percent in the county and 29 percent statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.