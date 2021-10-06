The Wednesday, Oct. 6, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicated COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, with 620,834 cases recorded in Oklahoma.
That includes over 122 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, along with four new deaths.
Overall, 1,096 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total the OSDH reported Oct. 6, there were 10,079 active cases, and 596,855 people had recovered.
On Oct. 6, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 8,816 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 100 residents have died, and 8,501 have recovered. The CDC reported Wednesday the level of community transmission for Cherokee County remains at the highest, the "red zone.”
Despite the statistics, on Monday, Oct. 4, health officials with Northeastern Health Systems and the Cherokee Nation Health Services reported they are starting to see a decrease in cases at their facilities.
County officials are again urging the public to use the free hypochlorous acid disbursement machine to protect themselves from the virus. District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said he’s encouraging the public to take advantage of the service.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that forms when chlorine dissolves in water and itself partially dissociates. The chemical forming hypochlorite is ClO. HClO and ClO are oxidizers, and the primary disinfection agents of chlorine solutions.
“The hypochlorous acid moves quickly, is able to oxidize the bacteria in a matter of seconds, while the hypochlorite ion might take up to a half hour to do the same,” according to hypochlorousacid.com. “Germ surfaces carry a negative electrical charge, which results in a repulsion of the negatively charged hypochlorite ion to the area of the germ surfaces, making hypochlorite ion less effective at killing germs.”
The chemical is made at the Cherokee County Community Building in the same location from which it's disbursed.
As of Oct. 6, the state reported 4,211,321 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,901,780 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.