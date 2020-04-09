Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for March fell by more than $9,000 from the same time period last year, but Tahlequah's figures increased from last March.
The March distribution of sales tax collections represents local tax receipts from January business, with monies accounting for sales from Jan. 16 and estimated sales from Feb. 1-15.
Cherokee County sales tax collections hit $478,385.21, compared to $487,870.40 last year. For March, the city of Tahlequah brought in $765,017.65, up by $23,607.15 from March 2019's figure of $741,410.50. Hulbert's March 2020 collections were down by $22.43, from the $12,436.53 sales tax collected in March 2019.
According to data gathered by the OTC, the disbursement of $142,148,389 in allocations returned to cities and towns reflected an increase of $2,447,180 from the $139,701,209 in March last year. The use tax disbursement to cities and towns was $19,358,909. Oklahoma counties shared in a $23,594,539 sales tax disbursement, and $3,461,369 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.