County treasurer details collection of taxes, other duties

The Cherokee County treasurer has many different responsibilities, including writing receipts, disbursing payments, investing, and accounts for the funds of each county department.
As early as 1085, sheriffs were the primary tax collectors, collecting on behalf of the king. Today, the county treasurer, sometimes called tax collector or tax commissioner, is an elected officer in 34 states.
A county treasurer is a public official responsible for collecting taxes and maintaining financial records for a county, holding a key position of public trust in the financial affairs of local government.
“We are the caretakers of all the money in the county,” said Cherokee County Treasurer Patsy Stafford. “If any county department gets money, they receipt it in their office, and then each day, they bring it down and make a deposit with us and we take it to the bank. We balance with each department each month, at the end of the month.”
Stafford began working in the treasurer’s office in 2004 and has been the elected treasurer for nearly seven years.
When it comes to property taxes, they are a major source of revenue to local governments. Tax rates vary across the county, and can depend on if the property is in city limits, a certain school district or vocational-technical school district.
Based on the value of the property, which is determined by the Cherokee County Assessor's Office, property taxes are local in nature. County officials value a piece of property, set the tax rates, and collect the money from the owner. These taxes and assessments are due and payable once the treasurer has completed the tax roll for the current year’s collection and provided notification of the completion of the roll.
“Once a year when the assessor’s office gets the new tax roll – they usually get that in October or November – it’s downloaded to our system,” Stafford said. “If they have something that needs to be changed or corrected, they send us paperwork to where we can get it corrected and updated in that instance. But whatever is on the tax roll in – let’s say Nov. 1, 2021 – is going to be on the tax roll until Nov. 1, 2022, unless there’s something that needs to be corrected or omitted. It won’t automatically update if someone sells their house.”
However, state law governs how the process works. The property tax provides funding for local services in Oklahoma, such as libraries, the health department, vocational schools and public schools. A portion of the taxes also goes into the Cherokee County government general fund.
The treasurer also invests funds that are not needed for immediate expenditures for the county, and monitors those funds.
“We monitor Certificate of Deposit rates,” Stafford said. “When a Certificate of Deposit is up for maturity we call the banks and see what's the best rate.”
Among other duties of the county treasurer’s office are instituting actions against any one who fails to pay money due to the county. Each June, upon approval of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, the treasurer’s office sells seized property due to delinquent taxes. Any unsold properties are maintained by the county and go up for sale the following year.
Stafford said that since she became treasurer, the department has expanded its use of technology by creating a website and offering citizens the option to pay their taxes online.
“We’re really proud of what we’ve accomplished here and our employees have really dug in and helped people,” she said. “We don’t want anyone to lose their homes or property so we do our best to work with them.”
What's next
The final in the series will focus on the District Attorney's Office.
