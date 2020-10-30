Cherokee County is currently under a frost advisory, and there is a flood advisory for the Illinois River.
The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory in Cherokee County for 4-9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation especially in low-lying sheltered areas.
Patchy freezing fog will also be possible into early Friday morning across parts of northeast
and east central Oklahoma.
One impact of the frigid temperatures is that sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold. Plants should be covered or moved inside.
A flood advisory also continues for the Illinois River near Tahlequah until late Friday night.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, the stage was 7.5 feet.
The action stage is 9.0 feet, and the flood stage is 11.0 feet.
The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet
Saturday morning. At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs, but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.