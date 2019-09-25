There are different protocols a 911 operator must follow in order to handle each call properly.
Normally, when a person calls the emergency number, the operator or call taker will say, "911 what's your emergency?"
A concerned citizen reached out to the Tahlequah Daily Press and asked why callers don't get to speak to 911 directly. They said they called and got asked "fire, ambulance, or police," and they had to explain the situation and were placed on hold.
They said it was concerning that they had to explain their situation twice when they're in a dire emergency.
Cherokee County 911 Coordinator Marty Kimble said the emergency call center operates a little differently than other Public Safety Answering Points.
"We are what I call 'consolidated cohabited,' meaning all 911 calls within the boundaries of Cherokee County is routed into our center, including the municipalities of Hulbert and Tahlequah," said Kimble.
He said all agencies provide dispatchers/call takers who are their own individual agencies' employees filling seats in the call center, except for the Tahlequah Police Department.
CC911 handles all other law enforcement calls in the county, as well as all fire and EMS in both city and county, in order to dispatch the appropriate responders to said calls. Kimble said the reason is to control the call so those who are on the phone can get the services they need.
"In the event it is a law enforcement call only in the city of Tahlequah, we will forward the call to TPD and stay on the line to make sure there isn't another component to the call, and also give additional caller data to the police dispatcher," said Kimble.
Kimble said CC911 provides and maintains all the different equipment and software dispatchers use to do their jobs.
"I'd like to add that it is only through this cooperative agreement that we can provide such vast capabilities for the citizens of Cherokee County, Hulbert, and Tahlequah," he said. "We have had agencies from all over Northeast Oklahoma come to see our center to see how we work and provide the highest level of service to our area."
