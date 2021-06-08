Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections from April increased by more than $192,000 from the same time last year, and Hulbert's figures increased as well.
The June distribution of collections represents tax receipts from April business, with monies accounting for sales from April. 16 and estimated sales from May 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $787,349.31, compared to $594,885.19 last year. For June, Tahlequah brought in $1,115,312.19, up by $229,345.95 from June 2020's $885,966.24. Hulbert's June 2021 collections were up $6,468.83, from the $15,733.17 collected in June 2020.
OTC data show the disbursement of $183,157,926 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase from the $40,826,490 distributed in June last year. The use tax disbursement was $24,521,257. Oklahoma counties shared in a $30,856,699 disbursement, and $5,405,288 in use tax.
