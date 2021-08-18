The Wednesday, Aug. 18, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicates COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 519,023 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 336 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, with one new death.
Overall, 2,360 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported Aug. 18, there were 19,704 active cases, and 484,745 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,906. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,210. On Aug. 18, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 6,717 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 80 residents have died, and 6,143 have recovered.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association decided to pull the Red Fern Festival event as the current trend of cases continues to rise.
"We have zero interest in putting this community, our festival goers or vendors at risk," said Jamie Hale, TMSA director.
Every campus in the Tahlequah Public Schools District have had staff and students quarantining since classes started Thursday, Aug. 12. Most rural schools in the county are also reporting cases.
The common symptoms of the Delta variant include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat - very similar to the common cold or seasonal allergies.
As of Aug. 18, the state reported 3,631,632 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,650,107 series complete. Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
