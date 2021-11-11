From staff reports
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for September was lower than it was the previous month, and also significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 2.2 percent and reported a labor force of 20,214 in September, marking a decrease of 109 in the workforce from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 453, while the number cited for August was 633.
Employment for September in Cherokee County sat at 19,761 - an increase of 71 workers from August, when a 3.1 percent jobless rate was reported.
The September jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 2 percent in Adair County; 1.8 percent in Delaware County; 2 percent in Mayes County; 2.3 percent in Muskogee County; 2.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 1.9 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in September, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate, at 4.1 percent,.
Tillman County was listed with the second-highest jobless rate of 3.8 percent.
McIntosh County had the third-highest, with 3.2 percent.
Beaver County claimed the lowest county rate of 1 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.