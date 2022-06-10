According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for April was lower than the previous month, and lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.1 percent and a labor force of 19,970 marking a decrease of 335 in the workforce from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 623, while there were 664 in March.
Employment for April in Cherokee County sat at 19,347 – a decrease of 294 workers from March, when a 3.3 percent jobless rate was reported.
The April jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 2.9 percent in Adair County; 2.7 percent in Delaware County; 2.7 percent in Mayes County; 3.3 percent in Muskogee County; 3.2 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.6 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 5.8 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.3 percent.
