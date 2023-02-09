According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for December was lower than the previous month, but higher than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 2.9 percent and a labor force of 19,936, falling 84 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 585, while there were 652 in November.
Employment for December in Cherokee County sat at 19,351 - a decrease of 17 workers from November, when a 3.3 percent rate was reported.
The December rates for surrounding counties are: 2.9 percent in Adair County; 2.7 percent in Delaware County; 2.9 percent in Mayes County; 3.1 percent in Muskogee County; 3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.6 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 5.8 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1 percent.
