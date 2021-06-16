Cherokee County's unemployment rate was the same for April 2021, compared to figures tallied in March.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for April was the same as it was the previous month, but significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 4.2 percent and reported a labor force of 20,530 in April, marking an increase of 2.6 from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 864, while the number cited for March was 868.
Employment for April in Cherokee County sat at 19,666 - a decrease of 77 workers from March, when a 4.2 percent jobless rate was reported.
The April jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.6 percent in Adair County; 3.5 percent in Delaware County; 3.6 percent in Mayes County; 5.0 percent in Muskogee County; 5.8 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.6 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in April, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 8.7 percent, while Le Flore County had the second-highest unemployment rate of 6.5 percent. McIntosh County had the third-highest with 6.5 percent.
Beaver County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.5 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.