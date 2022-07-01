According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for May was higher than the previous month, and lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.4 percent and a labor force of 20,204, marking an increase of 242 from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 678, while there were 622 in April. Employment for May in Cherokee County sat at 19,526 - an increase of 186 workers from March, when a 3.1 percent jobless rate was reported.
The May jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 3 percent in Adair County; 2.9 percent in Delaware County; 2.8 percent in Mayes County; 3.4 percent in Muskogee County; 3.3 percent in Sequoyah County; and 2.8 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 6.3 percent. Beaver County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.5 percent.
