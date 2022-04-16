According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for February was higher than the previous month, but lower than the same time last year.
The county had a jobless rate of 3.2 percent and a labor force of 19,996, marking an increase of 218 in the workforce from the previous month. The number of people claiming unemployment was 721, while there were 682 in January.
Employment for February in Cherokee County sat at 19,275 - an increase of 179 workers from January, when a 3.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The February jobless rates for surrounding counties are: 3.4 percent in Adair County; 3.1 percent in Delaware County; 3.2 percent in Mayes County; 3.6 percent in Muskogee County; 3.7 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3 percent in Wagoner County. Latimer County had the highest unemployment rate, at 6.6 percent. Cimarron County claimed the lowest county rate of 1.3 percent.
