Cherokee County's unemployment rate was higher than for June 2021, compared to figures tallied in May, but it was still significantly lower than last year's figure.
According to data from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cherokee County's jobless rate for May was the same as it was the previous month, but also significantly lower from the same time last year.
Cherokee County had a jobless rate of 4.4 percent and reported a labor force of 20,680 in June, marking a decrease of 87 in the job force from the previous month.
The number of people who were claiming unemployment was 904, while the number cited for May was 710.
Employment for June in Cherokee County sat at 19,776 – a decrease of 281 workers from May, when a 3.4 percent jobless rate was reported.
The June jobless rates for surrounding counties include: 3.7 percent in Adair County; 2.8 percent in Delaware County; 3.6 percent in Mayes County; 4.5 percent in Muskogee County; 4.1 percent in Sequoyah County; and 3.3 percent in Wagoner County.
Across the entire state in June, Latimer County had the highest county unemployment rate at 7.4 percent, while Haskell County had the second-highest jobless rate of 5.6 percent. McIntosh County had the third-highest, with 5.6 percent.
Cimarron County claimed the lowest county unemployment rate of 1.3 percent.
