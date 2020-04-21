Cherokee County officials say all three transfer stations will begin accepting cash again from residents hauling in trash, though for a few weeks, only checks were being taken.
On April 21, District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said the stations had suspended cash payments when the courthouse decided to take that route as well, but they've since changed that policy.
“The decision was made to serve the courthouse,since they are not taking cash payments,” said Hubbard. “As of today or tomorrow, we’ll accept cash again.”
Commissioners agreed to put the courthouse on lockdown, with limited access, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 30, District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown announced that the courthouse would not take cash payments during the pandemic – for property taxes or otherwise.
“People are going to wait until the last day and try to come up here and pay in cash,” said Brown. “That’s not going to happen if we’re still under quarantine. They need to make preparations now to get a money order to pay those half [of their taxes] by mail and get it in by [April] 30.”
Brown said they will only accept checks or money orders, and payments need to be made via phone, online, or the dropbox just inside the entry of the courthouse.
During an April 20 board meeting, commissioners agreed to continue limiting access to the courthouse due to COVID-19.
Brown said access will be restricted for another 30 days, unless they decide to change that policy at an earlier date.
The North Transfer Station in District 1 is on 19034 E. 640 Road in Tahlequah, and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
District 2 Transfer Station is on 1014 S. Commissioner Lane in Hulbert, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
The South Transfer Station is on 28665 S. Qualls Road in Park Hill, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.