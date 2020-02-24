A husband and wife were taken to jail after they resisted arrest and tried fighting with deputies.
On Feb. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to a residence on State Highway 82 on a report of a domestic dispute. Dispatchers said they were on the phone with a woman who said she had been fighting with her husband, but she was safe at the moment.
During that call, dispatch said a man asked the caller who she was talking to, and it sounded like he was attacking her. The call ended during the altercation and dispatch was unable to reconnect.
Deputy Kim Novak arrived at the house first and told Robison he had the man detained. Robison arrived and began to speak with Anthony Whitney.
“Antony was clearly agitated. He complained of being in the back of the truck in handcuffs and stated he did not do anything wrong,” Robison said in the sheriff’s report. “I explained to him that he was detained for investigative purposes due to [our] being called out to the residence for a domestic issue.”
Whitney demanded that Robison take the handcuffs off him and tried to exit the patrol truck. The deputy had to tell the man to stop several times until Whitney tried to kick him.
“I performed a pressure point to the back of his ear at the base of his skull to regain compliance,” Robison said. “He continued to resist. I then pulled my Taser and performed a drive stun to the rib area of Anthony.”
Once he settled down, Whitney was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, and interfering with a 911 call.
Adrianna Whitney became upset that her husband was being arrested and began to yell and curse at deputies. Novak explained to her that Whitney was being taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
“Deputy Novak and I got into our vehicles and began to back out of the driveway. Adrianna got into her vehicle and blocked the driveway so that Deputy Novak and myself were unable to leave,” said Robison.
Robison instructed Mrs. Whitney to move her vehicle or she would be arrested for obstruction. She refused and was instructed a second time to move.
“I then used a window punch to break the window to remove her from the locked car,” said Robison. “Adrianna began resisting arrest and kicked Deputy Novak in the stomach.”
Mrs. Whitney was placed on the ground and arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer.
Both Whitneyd were taken to the detention center and booked on their charges.
