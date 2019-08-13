Couple make every craft they sell at TFM

Good, regular sales with many repeat customers have kept R.C. and Paula Smith vendors at the Tahlequah Farmers' Market since April 2018.
The couple make everything they sell, according to R.C.
"And we enjoy visiting with other vendors, and supporting our Tahlequah Farmers' community," said Paula. "We enjoy the fresh produce, breads and cakes."
At The Countryside Woodcutter booth, the Smiths offer handcrafted cutting boards, wind spinners, western hat racks, wooden earrings, business card holders, and various wooden cutouts for children.
During shopper Kathy Moore's first visit to the Market, she purchased a pair of wooden feather earrings.
"I love anything made out of wood," Moore said.
Working with wood has been part of R.C.'s life since he was a teen.
At age 15, he began an apprenticeship with an 80-year-old master carpenter, building homes from the ground up. He worked summers while still in high school.
"We built three homes a year," Smith said. "After high school, I worked full time building homes for the next 20 years."
After an accident left him homebound, Smith started building outdoor furniture for himself.
"People stopped and bought them before I got them finished," he said.
Soon after, he saw the want and need for "good, quality workmanship," and began his business.
"We did craft shows selling outdoor furniture, birdhouses and feeders, western hat racks, cutting boards, wind spinners and other woodcraft items for the next 14 years," he said. "I continued to design and build furniture for family and friends while working our farm business."
In May 2017, the couple relocated to Tahlequah and live in northern Cherokee County.
"Soon after, I discovered and joined the Tahlequah Farmers' Market and began my business again," Smith said.
"Come see us at the TFM and at the Cherokee Heritage Center during Cherokee National Holiday weekend."
