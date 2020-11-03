Couple thwarted in attempt to steal doughnut truck

A local man and woman are in jail after they were caught trying to steal a doughnut delivery truck.
On Nov. 1, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies James Carver and Jimmy Tannehill were dispatched to Midway Kwik and Easy convenience store. A delivery driver from Bryant’s Daylight Donuts had called 911 after the vehicle was stolen as doughnuts were being delivered.
Carver and Tannehill were searching the Woodall area when they noticed the stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 62. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested Aaron McCool. His accomplice, Marissa Creech, fled on foot into a wood area.
Deputy Pete Broderick and his K-9 Partner Crush arrived on the scene to track the woman, who was located and arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.