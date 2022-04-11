On Saturday, April 9, Oklahoma Home and Community Education raised money with goods and food sold at a county flea market in the Cherokee County Community building.
Many different vendors participated at the market to help OHCE with its public education for Oklahomans about family and consumer issues. OHCE also provides community service projects in communities. The organizational leadership program started in 1912 in 11 counties in Oklahoma.
Among the vendors, married couple Denise Griffin and Alex Borowski ran a booth selling jewelry and other goods. Borowski is a Vietnam War veteran.
"We started coming to the flea market about 15 years ago. Eventually, I thought, 'hey, I could do that,'" said Griffin. "We are just happy to be here and we enjoy getting to know people."
Community is a key factor that draws people into the flea market both as vendors and buyers, since they often invite others to join. This was the case for Ray and Dot Mabe, who run Ranger Creek Inc.
"Shirley Jones called us up and asked us to participate. So this is our first time at the flea market," said Mabe. "We got started at Smoke Stack Restaurant in 1986. In 2001, we became Ranger Creek."
The Mabes offer four different types of barbecue sauce: original, medium, hot, and tangy. All of them were available for purchase at the flea market.
The tangy flavor has a mustardy note at the end and pairs well with chicken, while the other three flavors are great with any type of meat. Even the hot sauce has a mild enough flavor that any meat's taste can be enhanced by using it.
"We just cook it up, start to finish. If you want barbecue, you call us," said Mabe. "We cater. Our specialty is country-style ribs, but we also offer chicken, pork, brisket, and bologna, as well as vegetables and other sides."
The Mabes also sell various desserts including specialty cobblers as part of their catering repertoire. For those interested in trying their products, check out rangercreekbbq.com or call 918-478-4700.
The community building was full of vendors running booths with all different types of products, from crocheted goods to resale items. The flea markets generally occur on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Community Building. Proceeds from the food sold benefit different community organizations.
To get involved, or to learn more about OHCE, contact the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service County office at 908 S. College in Tahlequah or by calling 918-456-6163.
