A wife and husband who both teach at Northeastern State University have developed an online survey to track thought patterns on social distancing.
Dr. Beth Melles, assistant professor of psychology and counseling, and Dr. Audell Shelburne, professor of English, developed the project, titled "Thought Patterns and Social Distancing During the COVID-19 Pandemic." The work has been approved by NSU's Institutional Review Board.
"It stemmed from a desire to use my skills to make an impact. I was wanting to help," said Melles. "I've seen a lot of research on the medical front - just now, seeing more behavioral or psychological studies."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website states: "Social distancing, also called physical distancing, means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home."
The study aims to determine people's willingness to practice social distancing and how they practiced it in the past seven days.
The study has two components, according to Melles. One looks at the motives of control, and the other is an experiment to see if people can be educated and have their views changed. Her theory is if people think life just happens to them, they're less likely to practice social distancing.
"What's making people more likely to practice social distancing? What are the factors and predictors to deciding to practice social distancing? Can you change how a person feels about it by providing information?" said Melles.
Melles has family in Austin, and she has noticed they were responding differently to the distancing guidelines.
With the different levels of authority not always in agreement on how the current situation should be handled, people may not understand what they should do to stay as safe as possible.
"Shelter in place - what does that mean? Communication to the people needs to be credible," she said. "You have to give people specific steps."
Survey takers must live in the United States and be 18 or older. They will respond to demographic questions and queries about their current behaviors, their typical ways of thinking, and their beliefs about the future.
They will also be asked to read through information about social distancing. It takes about 20-30 minutes to complete. The survey randomly assigns either a filler activity or the psychological education to those who take it.
One of the infographics shown during the survey indicates how infection numbers can be reduced by limiting social contact. If one person does not reduce social exposure, he or she would infect 1.5 people in five days, leading to 406 people being infected in 30 days. If social distancing is reduced by 50 percent, 1.25 people would be infected in five days, and 15 people in 30 days. By reducing exposure by 75 percent, .625 people are infected in five days, and 2.5 in 30 days.
The survey has been open for a little over a week, and as of Friday morning, 230 responses had been completed. Melles is mainly promoting it on Facebook.
"It's a snowball sampling technique. You send to people you know and they share with people they know," said Melles. "It rolls downhill and picks up. It will get a surge and then it dies."
She said the more participation the survey gets, the more helpful the information will be.
"With a study like this, things going on outside can impact reactions. We have to collect the data in a short time span to limit the external influences."
Melles said she'll finish collecting the data in the next couple of weeks and then analyze it.
"We'll analyze the data, and if we find something of significance, we'll write it up as soon as possible and get it published so other people can benefit from it," said Melles. "Based on the results, you decide if you're going to write it up. The write-up portion takes the most time. You have to provide what you found and the reasoning behind the hypothesis," she said.
Melles is also one of the administrators of the Facebook group "Connecting Tahlequah during COVID-19," and she said she desires only to have credible information posted there.
"In the beginning, the people in the group were the ones more likely to practice social distancing; they were educated about it, motivated. Most of the people in the group are agreeing," said Melles. "The biggest struggles I see are business owners and people struggling financially and needing to get back to work."
Melles has extended family in England and spent her developmental years in France.
She has taught at NSU for five years, and said she is pretty serious about social distancing.
"It's been interesting being here during this time," she said. "At the moment, our only weapon we have to fight it is social distancing."
To take the Thought Patterns and Social Distancing During the COVID-19 Pandemic survey, visit https://ousurvey.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6i10AcqmNdISzaZ.
